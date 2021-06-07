Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo [Image 9 of 9]

    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Eduardo Fernandez, right, new command sergeant major of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), assumes responsibility of JTF-B from U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, left, commander of JTF-B, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, July 6, 2021. Fernandez is responsible for all U.S. military, and U.S. and Honduran civilians that make up JTF-B. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 21:36
    Photo ID: 6724030
    VIRIN: 210706-F-SI788-1060
    Resolution: 7667x4945
    Size: 22.42 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    JTF-Bravo
    humanitarian
    military
    U.S. Army
    USA
    CoR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT