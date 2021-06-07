CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Eduardo Fernandez, new command sergeant major of JTF-B, addresses the audience during a change of responsibility ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, July 6, 2021. Fernandez is responsible for all U.S. military, and U.S. and Honduran civilians that make up JTF-B. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

