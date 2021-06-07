CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Christopher Kupka, left, chief of staff for Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gregory Roberts, center, deputy commander of JTF-B, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Eduardo Fernandez, right, new command sergeant major of JTF-B, attend a change of responsibility ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, July 6, 2021. Members of JTF-B conduct and support joint operations, activities and investments throughout the joint operational area, maintaining a forward presence to enhance regional security, stability and cooperation in support of U.S. Southern Command Commander’s Campaign Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

