U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), addresses the audience during a change of responsibility ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, July 6, 2021. Members of JTF-B conduct and support joint operations, activities and investments throughout the joint operational area, maintaining a forward presence to enhance regional security, stability and cooperation in support of U.S. Southern Command Commander’s Campaign Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 21:36
|Photo ID:
|6724027
|VIRIN:
|210706-F-SI788-1021
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.18 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT