U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Eduardo Fernandez, new command sergeant major of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), assumes responsibility of JTF-B during a change of responsibility ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, July 6, 2021. Members of JTF-B conduct and support joint operations, activities and investments throughout the joint operational area, maintaining a forward presence to enhance regional security, stability and cooperation in support of U.S. Southern Command Commander’s Campaign Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 21:36 Photo ID: 6724029 VIRIN: 210706-F-SI788-1057 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 25.69 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.