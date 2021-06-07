U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), passes the guidon to U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Eduardo Fernandez, new command sergeant major of JTF-B, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, July 6, 2021. Fernandez is responsible for all U.S. military, and U.S. and Honduran civilians that make up JTF-B. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 21:35
|Photo ID:
|6724024
|VIRIN:
|210706-F-SI788-1011
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.78 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT