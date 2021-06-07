Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo [Image 2 of 9]

    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), addresses the audience during a change of responsibility ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, July 6, 2021. Members of JTF-B conduct and support joint operations, activities and investments throughout the joint operational area, maintaining a forward presence to enhance regional security, stability and cooperation in support of U.S. Southern Command Commander’s Campaign Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 21:35
    Photo ID: 6724023
    VIRIN: 210706-F-SI788-1023
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 13.17 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo
    CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    JTF-Bravo
    humanitarian
    military
    U.S. Army
    USA
    CoR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT