CSM Eduardo Fernandez assumes responsibility for JTF-Bravo

U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), addresses the audience during a change of responsibility ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, July 6, 2021. Members of JTF-B conduct and support joint operations, activities and investments throughout the joint operational area, maintaining a forward presence to enhance regional security, stability and cooperation in support of U.S. Southern Command Commander’s Campaign Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

