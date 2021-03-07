Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability [Image 9 of 10]

    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability

    NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.03.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson 

    353rd Special Operations Group Public Affairs

    American and Australian aircrew assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron and No. 37 Squadron, respectively, observe from the ramp of an MC-130J Air Commando II off the coast of New South Wales, Australia during exercise Teak Action 21, July 3, 2021. All American personnel on the exercise were required to complete a 14.5-day quarantine upon entrance to Australia, ensuring full-scale training and operations could be conducted safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 00:43
    Photo ID: 6720812
    VIRIN: 210703-F-OD463-4002
    Resolution: 5380x3932
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: NSW, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Bilateral Training
    Special Operations
    AFSOC
    MC-130J Air Commando II
    New South Wales

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT