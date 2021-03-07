American and Australian aircrew assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron and No. 37 Squadron, respectively, observe from the ramp of an MC-130J Air Commando II off the coast of New South Wales, Australia during exercise Teak Action 21, July 3, 2021. All American personnel on the exercise were required to complete a 14.5-day quarantine upon entrance to Australia, ensuring full-scale training and operations could be conducted safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2021 Date Posted: 07.05.2021 00:43 Photo ID: 6720812 VIRIN: 210703-F-OD463-4002 Resolution: 5380x3932 Size: 7.5 MB Location: NSW, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.