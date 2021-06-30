Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability [Image 3 of 10]

    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability

    RAAF RICHMOND, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    06.30.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson 

    353rd Special Operations Group Public Affairs

    Maintainers with the 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct a post-flight check on an MC-130J Air Commando II at Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, Australia, June 30, 2021 during exercise Teak Action 21. All American personnel on the exercise were required to complete a 14.5-day quarantines upon entrance to Australia, ensuring full-scale training and operations could be conducted safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 00:43
    Photo ID: 6720806
    VIRIN: 210630-F-OD463-2002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.75 MB
    Location: RAAF RICHMOND, NSW, AU
    This work, Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircraft Maintenance
    Special Operations
    AFSOC
    MC-130J Air Commando II
    RAAF Richmond
    Free and open Indo-Pacific

