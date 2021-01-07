Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability

U.S. and Royal Australian Air Force Airmen participate in a simulated medical evacuation during exercise Teak Action 21 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, Australia, July 1, 2021. All American personnel on the exercise were required to complete a 14.5-day quarantine upon entrance to Australia, ensuring full-scale training and operations could be conducted safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

