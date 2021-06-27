Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability

Two Australian military all-terrain vehicles board an MC-130J Air Commando II as part of exercise Teak Action 21 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, Australia, June 27, 2021. Through strict COVID precautions, the 353rd Special Operations Group was able to train bilaterally with RAAF Airmen, sharing tactics and procedures to foster increased interoperability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

