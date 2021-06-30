Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability

Airman 1st Class Davis Foster, 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Crew Chief, directs an MC-130J Air Commando II at Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, Australia, June 30, 2021 during exercise Teak Action 21. All personnel on the exercise were required to complete a 14.5 day quarantine upon entrance to Australia, ensuring full-scale operations could be conducted safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

