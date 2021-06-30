Airman 1st Class Davis Foster, 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Crew Chief, directs an MC-130J Air Commando II at Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, Australia, June 30, 2021 during exercise Teak Action 21. All personnel on the exercise were required to complete a 14.5 day quarantine upon entrance to Australia, ensuring full-scale operations could be conducted safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2021 00:43
|Photo ID:
|6720805
|VIRIN:
|210630-F-OD463-2001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.22 MB
|Location:
|RAAF RICHMOND, NSW, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
