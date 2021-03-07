U.S. and Royal Australian Air Force Airmen observe an MC-130J Air Commando II flying in formation off the coast of New South Wales, Australia during exercise Teak Action 21, July 3, 2021. Through strict COVID precautions, the 353rd Special Operations Group was able to train bilaterally with RAAF Airmen , sharing tactics and procedures to foster increased interoperability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2021 00:43
|Photo ID:
|6720813
|VIRIN:
|210703-F-OD463-4003
|Resolution:
|5911x3906
|Size:
|8.03 MB
|Location:
|NSW, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT