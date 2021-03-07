Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability

U.S. and Royal Australian Air Force Airmen observe an MC-130J Air Commando II flying in formation off the coast of New South Wales, Australia during exercise Teak Action 21, July 3, 2021. Through strict COVID precautions, the 353rd Special Operations Group was able to train bilaterally with RAAF Airmen , sharing tactics and procedures to foster increased interoperability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

