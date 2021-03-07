Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability [Image 10 of 10]

    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability

    NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.03.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson 

    353rd Special Operations Group Public Affairs

    U.S. and Royal Australian Air Force Airmen observe an MC-130J Air Commando II flying in formation off the coast of New South Wales, Australia during exercise Teak Action 21, July 3, 2021. Through strict COVID precautions, the 353rd Special Operations Group was able to train bilaterally with RAAF Airmen , sharing tactics and procedures to foster increased interoperability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.05.2021 00:43
    Photo ID: 6720813
    VIRIN: 210703-F-OD463-4003
    Resolution: 5911x3906
    Size: 8.03 MB
    Location: NSW, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability
    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Bilateral Training
    Special Operations
    AFSOC
    MC-130J Air Commando II
    New South Wales

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT