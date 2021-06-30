Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability

An MC-130J Air Commando II takes off from Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, Australia, June 30, 2021 during exercise Teak Action 21. Aircrew from the 1st Special Operations Squadron shared training, tactics, planning and procedures with RAAF counterparts from No. 37 Squadron, honing the interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.05.2021 00:43 Photo ID: 6720808 VIRIN: 210630-F-OD463-2005 Resolution: 5795x3721 Size: 7.76 MB Location: RAAF RICHMOND, NSW, AU