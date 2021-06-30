Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability [Image 5 of 10]

    Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability

    RAAF RICHMOND, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    06.30.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson 

    353rd Special Operations Group Public Affairs

    An MC-130J Air Commando II takes off from Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, Australia, June 30, 2021 during exercise Teak Action 21. Aircrew from the 1st Special Operations Squadron shared training, tactics, planning and procedures with RAAF counterparts from No. 37 Squadron, honing the interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teak Action 21 Enhances U.S.-Australian Interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    Special Operations
    AFSOC
    MC-130J Air Commando II
    RAAF Richmond
    Free and open Indo-Pacific

