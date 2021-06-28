New chapter begins as Warakomski takes command

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. James E. Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison outgoing commander, gives a final salute to his new unit during the Peterson-Schriever Garrison Change of Command at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 28, 2021. The garrison’s mission is to enable USSF and partner mission execution of eight functional space deltas and more than 80 mission partners across 22 world-wide locations through the provision of integrated USSF and U.S. Air Force Base Operating support, Combat Service Support and Garrison Support Agency services. (U.S. Space Force photo by Craig Denton)

