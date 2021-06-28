New chapter begins as Warakomski takes command

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, Space Operations Command commander, addresses the audience during the Peterson-Schriever Garrison Change of Command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 28, 2021. SPOC provides Combat Power Projection, Information Mobility, Space Domain Awareness and Space Mobility and Logistics. Further, SPOC will foster and incubate innovation from all levels of the force, and fully support the drive to build a Digital Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Craig Denton)

