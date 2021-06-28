New chapter begins as Warakomski takes command

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. James Smith, the first Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, gives a departing speech at the P-S GAR Change of Command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 28, 2021. Smith will become the deputy U.S. military representative at NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (U.S. Space Force photo by Craig Denton)

