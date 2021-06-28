PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen assigned to Peterson-Schriever Garrison stand in formation during the P-S GAR Change of Command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 28, 2021. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from the first P-S GAR commander, U.S. Space Force Col. James E. Smith, to U.S. Space Force Col. Zachary S. Warakomski. (U.S. Space Force photo by Craig Denton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6712525 VIRIN: 210628-F-VQ908-006 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.78 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New chapter begins as Warakomski takes command [Image 11 of 11], by Craig Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.