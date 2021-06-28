PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen assigned to Peterson-Schriever Garrison stand in formation during the P-S GAR Change of Command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 28, 2021. The ceremony marked the transfer of command from the first P-S GAR commander, U.S. Space Force Col. James E. Smith, to U.S. Space Force Col. Zachary S. Warakomski. (U.S. Space Force photo by Craig Denton)
New chapter begins as Warakomski takes command
