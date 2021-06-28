New chapter begins as Warakomski takes command

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Zachary “Shay” Warakomski speaks after assuming command of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison during the change of command at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 28, 2021. Warakomski graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in the class of 1998 and prior to assuming command of the garrison he served as commander of the 375th Communications Group at Scott AFB, Illinois. (U.S. Space Force photo by Craig Denton)

Date Taken: 06.28.2021