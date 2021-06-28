New chapter begins as Warakomski takes command

Photo By Craig Denton | PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Zachary “Shay” Warakomski...... read more read more Photo By Craig Denton | PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Zachary “Shay” Warakomski speaks after assuming command of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison during the change of command at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 28, 2021. Warakomski graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in the class of 1998 and prior to assuming command of the garrison he served as commander of the 375th Communications Group at Scott AFB, Illinois. (U.S. Space Force photo by Craig Denton) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – The Peterson-Schriever Garrison held its change of command at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 28.



U.S. Space Force Col. James E. Smith, relinquished command to incoming commander U.S. Space Force Col. Zachary S. Warakomski. Prior to taking command of the P-S GAR, Warakomski was the 375th Communications Group commander at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



“[Colonel Warakomski’s] experience leading space operations and cyberspace professionals in the generation and sustainment of our intelligence, cyber and space in combat support capabilities will serve [him] well as [he] leads the Airmen and Guardians of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison,” said U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, Space Operations Command commander.



Smith was presented the Legion of Merit award by Whiting for meritorious service. He then departed to become the deputy Unites States military representative at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.



After assuming command, Warakomski addressed the garrison for the first time.



“It is the honor of a life time to command and lead our nation’s most precious recourse, you, our nation’s sons and daughters,” said Warakomski. “I endeavor to give you the absolute very best each and every day. That is what our nation expects, and you deserve nothing less. So let’s get started.”



The garrison consists of one medical group, one air base group and two mission support groups, whose mission is to enable U.S. Space Force and partner mission execution of eight functional space deltas and more than 80 mission partners across 22 world-wide locations.



A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. The passing of colors, standards, or ensigns from an outgoing commander to an incoming one ensures that the unit and its soldiers is never without official leadership, a continuation of trust, and also signifies an allegiance of soldiers to their unit's commander.



This change of command was the P-S GAR’s very first in its short 11-month history.