    New chapter begins as Warakomski takes command [Image 8 of 11]

    New chapter begins as Warakomski takes command

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Craig Denton 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Peterson-Schriever Garrison Command Chief Boston A. Alexander, stands at-ease during the P-S GAR Change of Command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 28, 2021. Alexander leads the enlisted force and is the principle advisor to the garrison commander and senior leadership team on all matters impacting the combat readiness, welfare, morale, proper utilization and progress of assigned personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Craig Denton)

    New chapter begins as Warakomski takes command

