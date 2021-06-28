New chapter begins as Warakomski takes command

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Peterson-Schriever Garrison Command Chief Boston A. Alexander, stands at-ease during the P-S GAR Change of Command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 28, 2021. Alexander leads the enlisted force and is the principle advisor to the garrison commander and senior leadership team on all matters impacting the combat readiness, welfare, morale, proper utilization and progress of assigned personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Craig Denton)

