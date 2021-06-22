210622-N-LN075-2023 RED SEA (June 22, 2021) - Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 67, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, operates in formation with amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), not pictured, in the Red Sea, June 22. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

