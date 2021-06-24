210624-N-OJ308-1100

RED SEA (June 24, 2021) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Kevin Ortega, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), participates in Security Reaction Force Bravo (SRF-B) training, June 24. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 04:11 Photo ID: 6711307 VIRIN: 210624-N-OJ308-1100 Resolution: 6379x4253 Size: 1021.09 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210624-N-OJ308-1100 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.