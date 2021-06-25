210625-N-OJ308-1048

RED SEA (June 25, 2021) A landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, transits alongside amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), not shown, June 25. ACU 4 is deployed with Iwo Jima to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 04:11 Photo ID: 6711311 VIRIN: 210625-N-OJ308-1048 Location: RED SEA This work, 210625-N-OJ308-1048 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.