210624-N-OJ308-2086

    RED SEA

    06.24.2021

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    RED SEA (June 24, 2021) A landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, transits behind amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), June 24. ACU 4 is deployed with Iwo Jima to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

