210622-N-OJ308-3117 RED SEA (June 22, 2021) - An MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), lands on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during flight operations in the Red Sea, June 22. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 06.21.2021