210625-N-OJ308-4030

RED SEA (June 25, 2021) An MH-53 Sea Dragon helicopter attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced) is secured to the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) following flight operations, June 25. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 04:11 Photo ID: 6711308 VIRIN: 210625-N-OJ308-4030 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 755.14 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210625-N-OJ308-4030 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.