210623-N-LN075-1040

RED SEA (June 23, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman Airmen Justin Barnes, left, and Josue Contreras, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), secure ammunition in the ship’s upper vehicle stowage area during an ammo onload, June 23. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 Photo ID: 6711305 Resolution: 6071x4047