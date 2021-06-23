Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED SEA

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    RED SEA (June 23, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman Airmen Justin Barnes, left, and Josue Contreras, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), secure ammunition in the ship’s upper vehicle stowage area during an ammo onload, June 23. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 04:11
    Location: RED SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210623-N-LN075-1040 [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

