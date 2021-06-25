Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Gregory Beaulieu takes command of the 633d ABW [Image 6 of 6]

    Col. Gregory Beaulieu takes command of the 633d ABW

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel MacDonald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Clint Ross, outgoing 633d Air Base Wing commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 25th, 2021. Ross thanked his family and all members of the 633d ABW for their service and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 14:32
    Photo ID: 6709206
    VIRIN: 210625-F-TL953-0106
    Resolution: 5563x3974
    Size: 11.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Gregory Beaulieu takes command of the 633d ABW [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Gabriel MacDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Langley
    ACC
    JBLE
    633d ABW
    15th AF

