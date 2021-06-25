U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, 633d Air Base Wing commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony on at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 25th, 2021. He thanked U.S. Air Force Col. Clint Ross, outgoing 633d Air Base Wing commander, for his tremendous service and legacy with the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 14:31
|Photo ID:
|6709201
|VIRIN:
|210625-F-TL953-0115
|Resolution:
|5617x4012
|Size:
|11.93 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Gregory Beaulieu takes command of the 633d ABW [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Gabriel MacDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
