Col. Gregory Beaulieu takes command of the 633d ABW

U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, 633d Air Base Wing commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony on at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 25th, 2021. He thanked U.S. Air Force Col. Clint Ross, outgoing 633d Air Base Wing commander, for his tremendous service and legacy with the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

