Col. Gregory Beaulieu takes command of the 633d ABW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, 15th Air Force commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 25th, 2021. Franks thanked U.S. Air Force Col. Clint Ross, outgoing 633d Air Base Wing commander, for his contributions to the wing's success during his tenure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald)

