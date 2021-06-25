Col. Gregory Beaulieu takes command of the 633d ABW

U.S. Air Force Col. Clint Ross, outgoing 633d Air Base Wing commander, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, 15th Air Force commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 25th, 2021. Franks commended Ross on his success as a commander and thanked him for his service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
