U.S. Air Force Col. Clint Ross, outgoing 633d Air Base Wing commander, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, 15th Air Force commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 25th, 2021. Franks commended Ross on his success as a commander and thanked him for his service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 14:32 Photo ID: 6709205 VIRIN: 210625-F-TL953-0109 Resolution: 4947x3534 Size: 9.41 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Gregory Beaulieu takes command of the 633d ABW [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Gabriel MacDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.