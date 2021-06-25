Col. Gregory Beaulieu takes command of the 633d ABW

U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, incoming 633d Air Base Wing commander, assumes command from U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, 15th Air Force commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 25th, 2021. Beaulieu previously served as the Commander of the 325th Mission Support Group, 325th Fighter Wing, Air Combat Command, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

