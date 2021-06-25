Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Gregory Beaulieu takes command of the 633d ABW [Image 3 of 6]

    Col. Gregory Beaulieu takes command of the 633d ABW

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel MacDonald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Chad P. Franks, 15th Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Clint Ross, outgoing 633d Air Base Wing commander, applaud U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Beaulieu, incoming 633d Air Base Wing, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 25th, 2021. Beaulieu previously served as the Commander of the 325th Mission Support Group, 325th Fighter Wing, Air Combat Command, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald

