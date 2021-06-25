210625-N-DM318-1339 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 25, 2021) Capt, Matthew Rutherford outgoing Commodore and oncoming Capt Will Toraason, Commander, Task Force 72 cut a celebratory cake with Vice Adm. Futakawa Tatsuya, Commander, Fleet Air Force Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force following a Change of Command for Commander, Task Force 72 onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, June 25, 2021. During the ceremony Rutherford was relieved as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 05:18 Photo ID: 6708296 VIRIN: 210625-N-DM318-1339 Resolution: 5947x4248 Size: 14.2 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Commander Task Force 72 Change of Command, U.S. 7th Fleet [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.