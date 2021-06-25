Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Commander Task Force 72 Change of Command, U.S. 7th Fleet

210625-N-DM318-1175 Vice Adm. William R. Merz, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Capt, Matthew Rutherford outgoing Commodore and oncoming Capt Will Toraason, Commander, Task Force 72(CTF72), and CFT72 Command Senior Chief James E Lighty JR. salute during the presentation of colors onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, June 25, 2021. During the ceremony Rutherford was relieved as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement/Released)

