210625-N-DM318-1175 Vice Adm. William R. Merz, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Capt, Matthew Rutherford outgoing Commodore and oncoming Capt Will Toraason, Commander, Task Force 72(CTF72), and CFT72 Command Senior Chief James E Lighty JR. salute during the presentation of colors onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, June 25, 2021. During the ceremony Rutherford was relieved as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 05:17
|Photo ID:
|6708289
|VIRIN:
|210625-N-DM318-1175
|Resolution:
|6254x4467
|Size:
|13.02 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Commander Task Force 72 Change of Command, U.S. 7th Fleet [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
