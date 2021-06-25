210625-N-DM318-1281 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 25, 2021) Capt Will Toraason delivers a speech after assuming command for Commander, Task Force 72 onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, June 25, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 05:18
|Photo ID:
|6708294
|VIRIN:
|210625-N-DM318-1281
|Resolution:
|6558x4684
|Size:
|14.33 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Commander Task Force 72 Change of Command, U.S. 7th Fleet [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
