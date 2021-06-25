Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Commander Task Force 72 Change of Command, U.S. 7th Fleet [Image 13 of 15]

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Commander Task Force 72 Change of Command, U.S. 7th Fleet

    JAPAN

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210625-N-DM318-1281 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 25, 2021) Capt Will Toraason delivers a speech after assuming command for Commander, Task Force 72 onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, June 25, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Commander Task Force 72 Change of Command, U.S. 7th Fleet [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Change of Command
    Commander Task Force 72

