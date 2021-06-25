Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Commander Task Force 72 Change of Command, U.S. 7th Fleet

210625-N-DM318-1202 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 25, 2021) Rear Adm Lance Scott listens to a speech alongside Vice Adm. Futakawa Tatsuya, Commander, Fleet Air Force Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and other JMSDF leaders during a Change of Command for Commander, Task Force 72 onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, June 25, 2021. During the ceremony Rutherford was relieved as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement/Released)

