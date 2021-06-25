210625-N-DM318-1162 Vice Adm. William R. Merz, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet walks thru the side boys during a Change of Command for Commander, Task Force 72 onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, June 25, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement/
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 05:17
|Photo ID:
|6708288
|VIRIN:
|210625-N-DM318-1162
|Resolution:
|6087x4348
|Size:
|16.83 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander Task Force 72 Change of Command [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
