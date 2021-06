210625-N-DM318-1111 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 25, 2021) Rear Adm. Leonard C. Dollago, Commander, Submarine Group SEVEN/ Commander, Task Force SEVEN FOUR/Commander, Task Force FIVE FOUR interacts with Vice Adm. Futakawa Tatsuya, Commander, Fleet Air Force Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force prior to a Change of Command for Commander, Task Force 72 onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, June 25, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 05:16 Photo ID: 6708285 VIRIN: 210625-N-DM318-1111 Resolution: 6042x4316 Size: 16.62 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander Task Force 72 Change of Command [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.