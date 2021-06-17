West Chester, PA native commissioned through the Navy’s HPSP

210617-N-WF272-1152 PHILADELPHIA (June 17, 2021) From left to right, retired Navy Capt. William Pinamont Jr., his son Ensign William Pinamont III, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Cooley, from New York, medical officer recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, pose for a group photo following a commissioning ceremony held at the Union League of Philadelphia. Cooley’s applicant Pinamont commissioned through the Navy Health Professions Scholarship Program, and will serve as a doctor in the Medical Corps upon graduating from Penn State College of Medicine. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

Date Taken: 06.17.2021
Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
Hometown: WEST CHESTER, PA, US