West Chester, PA native commissioned through the Navy’s HPSP

210617-N-WF272-1058 PHILADELPHIA (June 17, 2021) Retired Navy Capt. William Pinamont Jr., left, and his wife Bernadette, place Ensign shoulder boards on their son William Pinamont’s III uniform, during his commissioning ceremony held at the Union League of Philadelphia. Pinamont commissioned through the Navy Health Professions Scholarship Program, and will serve as a doctor in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps upon graduating from Penn State College of Medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

Date Taken: 06.17.2021
Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
Hometown: WEST CHESTER, PA, US