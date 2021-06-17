Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Chester, PA native commissioned through the Navy’s HPSP [Image 1 of 7]

    West Chester, PA native commissioned through the Navy’s HPSP

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210617-N-WF272-1021 PHILADELPHIA (June 17, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Cooley, from New York, medical officer recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, reviews paperwork with William Pinamont III, from West Chester, Pa., prior to his commissioning to Ensign through the Navy Health Professions Scholarship Program. Pinamont was commissioned by his father, retired Navy Capt. William Pinamont Jr., during a ceremony held at the Union League of Philadelphia. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Chester, PA native commissioned through the Navy’s HPSP [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

