West Chester, PA native commissioned through the Navy’s HPSP

210617-N-WF272-1021 PHILADELPHIA (June 17, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Cooley, from New York, medical officer recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, reviews paperwork with William Pinamont III, from West Chester, Pa., prior to his commissioning to Ensign through the Navy Health Professions Scholarship Program. Pinamont was commissioned by his father, retired Navy Capt. William Pinamont Jr., during a ceremony held at the Union League of Philadelphia. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Hometown: WEST CHESTER, PA, US