Making dreams reality: young man commissions to become Navy doctor.

PHILADELPHIA – One step closer to fulfilling his dream of serving the nation as a Navy doctor, West Cester, Pa. native, William Pinamont III commissioned as an Ensign during a ceremony held at the Union League of Philadelphia in the Adm. David Farragut room on June 17 - a date that also marked the 123rd Birthday of the U.S. Hospital Corps this year.



Striding towards his dream, Pinamont also continues his family legacy of military service, becoming the fourth generation to serve in the armed forces. His father, retired Navy Capt. William Pinamont Jr., served as commissioning officer.



“I would say the family aspect definitely played a huge part in my decision to join [the Navy],” said Pinamont. “When I was growing up my dad served, and it was always a component of our life and a consideration. And when his brother, my uncle, was deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, that was one of the big hit-home moments for me. Military was something I was always thinking about, but I knew I wanted to join the Navy, and I knew I always wanted to be a doctor.”



Pinamont worked hard toward his goal to serve and heal people. He majored in Biology and received a Master of Science in Anatomy, produced and published research papers, excelled as an athlete in men’s rowing, all the while honing leadership skills that he will use as a naval officer by training and mentoring graduate and medical students.



Now, a first-year medical student at Penn State College of Medicine, he has applied for the U.S. Navy Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP).



“The more I found out about the HPSP opportunity and the opportunity to become a medical officer, to speak with other medical officers and learn from them, reaffirmed my commitment to the fact that this is what I wanted to do,” shared Pinamont. “And I am honored to have the support of my family, my girlfriend and all my friends, who understand and travel this path with me.”



To get on the path of commissioning through HPSP, Pinamont contacted a local medical officer recruiter at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Cooley, a New York City native.



“From the moment I met him, Ensign Pinamont displayed humility, confidence, respect and conscientiousness,” shared Cooley, who guided Pinamont through the application and submission process. Cooley was also honored to serve as a Master of Ceremonies during the ceremony, and rendered the first salute to the newly commissioned officer.



“I take great pride in being a Hospital Corpsman, so to be able to help someone achieve a goal that they set on the 123rd Birthday of the Corps means so much to me,” said Cooley. “When I was asked to serve as the MC [Master of Ceremonies] and to render the first salute, I was humbled that such a great honor and responsibility would be given to me. This is one of the most memorable commissioning ceremonies I've had for any of my applicants. I have no doubt that Ensign Pinamont will excel as a physician and most of all as an officer in the world’s greatest Navy!”



With support from family and friends, their mentorship rich in military expertise, now Ensign Pinamont's goal to be a naval doctor is within his reach. Upon graduating from the College of Medicine, he will serve the country in the Navy’s Medical Corps.



The U.S. Navy Health Professions Scholarship Program is a program that enables applicants to receive a fully funded education in the fields of Medicine, Dentistry, Clinical Psychology, Physician Assistant, Podiatry or Optometry and a commission as a Naval Officer, with a minimum service obligation of three to four years on active duty following graduation.



NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.