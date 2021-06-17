210617-N-WF272-1083 PHILADELPHIA (June 17, 2021) Retired Navy Capt. Jeff Horwitz, chief operating officer S.A.F.E. Project, serves as a guest speaker during a commissioning ceremony held for Ensign William Pinamont III at the Union League of Philadelphia. Pinamont, a West Chester, Pa. native, commissioned through the Navy Health Professions Scholarship Program, and will serve as a doctor in the Medical Corps upon graduating from Penn State College of Medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 11:32 Photo ID: 6701549 VIRIN: 210617-N-WF272-1083 Resolution: 2171x3000 Size: 807.32 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Chester, PA native commissioned through the Navy’s HPSP [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.