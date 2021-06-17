210617-N-WF272-1036 PHILADELPHIA (June 17, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Cooley, from New York, medical officer recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, serves as Master of Ceremonies during commissioning of his applicant to the rank of Ensign. William Pinamont III, from West Chester, Pa., was commissioned through the Navy Health Professions Scholarship Program by his father, retired Navy Capt. William Pinamont Jr., during a ceremony held at the Union League of Philadelphia. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 11:32 Photo ID: 6701545 VIRIN: 210617-N-WF272-1036 Resolution: 3000x2138 Size: 860.62 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Chester, PA native commissioned through the Navy’s HPSP [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.