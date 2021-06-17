210617-N-WF272-1056 PHILADELPHIA (June 17, 2021) William Pinamont III, right, from West Chester, Pa., is commissioned by his father, retired Navy Capt. William Pinamont Jr., as an Ensign during a commissioning ceremony held at the Union League of Philadelphia. Pinamont commissioned through the Navy Health Professions Scholarship Program, and will serve as a doctor in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps upon graduating from Penn State College of Medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 11:32
|Photo ID:
|6701546
|VIRIN:
|210617-N-WF272-1056
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|851.71 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Hometown:
|WEST CHESTER, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, West Chester, PA native commissioned through the Navy’s HPSP [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
