West Chester, PA native commissioned through the Navy’s HPSP

210617-N-WF272-1056 PHILADELPHIA (June 17, 2021) William Pinamont III, right, from West Chester, Pa., is commissioned by his father, retired Navy Capt. William Pinamont Jr., as an Ensign during a commissioning ceremony held at the Union League of Philadelphia. Pinamont commissioned through the Navy Health Professions Scholarship Program, and will serve as a doctor in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps upon graduating from Penn State College of Medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

