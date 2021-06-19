1-155 IN Change of Responsibility

Command Sgt. Maj. Plez Summers, outgoing command sergeant major, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, stands with Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cullop, incoming command sergeant major, 1-155 IN, at the Painted Rocks at National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 19, 2021. The battalion is a part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, currently completing an NTC rotation. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

