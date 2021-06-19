Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-155 IN Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8]

    1-155 IN Change of Responsibility

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Plez Summers, outgoing command sergeant major, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, stands with Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cullop, incoming command sergeant major, 1-155 IN, at the Painted Rocks at National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 19, 2021. The battalion is a part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, currently completing an NTC rotation. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 21:39
    Photo ID: 6700445
    VIRIN: 210619-Z-TQ005-090
    Resolution: 6234x4246
    Size: 14.23 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    155NTC21

