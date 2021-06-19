Command Sgt. Maj. Plez Summers, outgoing command sergeant major, 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment, Mississippi Army National Guard, stands with Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cullop, incoming command sergeant major, 1-155 IN, at the Painted Rocks at National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 19, 2021. The battalion is a part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, currently completing an NTC rotation. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2021 21:39
|Photo ID:
|6700445
|VIRIN:
|210619-Z-TQ005-090
|Resolution:
|6234x4246
|Size:
|14.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 1-155 IN Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Connie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
