Spc. Tyesha Smith, a water treatment specialist with the 1387th Quartermaster Company, Mississippi Army National Guard, fuels a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck at the Rotational Unit Field Maintenance Area at Fort Irwin, California, June 19, 2021. Her unit is supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, who is currently coming to the end of their NTC rotation. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2021 21:38
|Photo ID:
|6700439
|VIRIN:
|210619-Z-TQ005-081
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Got Fuel? [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Connie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
