Spc. Tyesha Smith, a water treatment specialist with the 1387th Quartermaster Company, Mississippi Army National Guard, fuels a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck at the Rotational Unit Field Maintenance Area at Fort Irwin, California, June 19, 2021. Her unit is supporting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, who is currently coming to the end of their NTC rotation. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2021 21:38 Photo ID: 6700439 VIRIN: 210619-Z-TQ005-081 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.45 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Got Fuel? [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Connie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.