    Clean Meds [Image 1 of 8]

    Clean Meds

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Micah Longmire 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    A Soldier of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, washes an ambulance vehicle at the Rotational Unit Field Maintenance Area at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 19, 2021. The 155 ABCT is currently coming to the end of their NTC Rotation. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Micah Longmire)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 21:38
    Photo ID: 6700438
    VIRIN: 210619-Z-TQ005-077
    Resolution: 5816x3995
    Size: 13.53 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Clean Meds [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    155NTC21

