A Soldier of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, washes an ambulance vehicle at the Rotational Unit Field Maintenance Area at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 19, 2021. The 155 ABCT is currently coming to the end of their NTC Rotation. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Micah Longmire)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2021 21:38
|Photo ID:
|6700438
|VIRIN:
|210619-Z-TQ005-077
|Resolution:
|5816x3995
|Size:
|13.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Clean Meds [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT