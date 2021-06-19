A Soldier of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, washes an ambulance vehicle at the Rotational Unit Field Maintenance Area at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, June 19, 2021. The 155 ABCT is currently coming to the end of their NTC Rotation. (Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Micah Longmire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2021 21:38 Photo ID: 6700438 VIRIN: 210619-Z-TQ005-077 Resolution: 5816x3995 Size: 13.53 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Clean Meds [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Micah Longmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.